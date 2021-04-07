Reeths-Puffer will be one of the more experienced teams in spring of 2021, with four varsity players back from the last season played in 2019.
Two returning seniors, Kaleb Mitchelson and Kendall Smith, are slated to be the top pitchers on the team. The Rockets also bring back two juniors, middle infielder Kaden Edwards and catcher/outfielder Alex Johnson, who played on the varsity team as freshmen.
The Rocket coaches have been impressed with the players' ability to keep getting work in during the various shutdowns over the past year. Several players participated in summer ball last year.
"The players have done a nice job of staying in baseball shape and working individually at the beginning of COVID," Rockets' assistant coach Brandon Becklin said. "We were able to work with players some this past fall, and in January we had great turnouts at our four-man workouts and also open hitting."
Becklin is minding the store for the Rockets after head coach Butch Attig had back surgery earlier this spring.
R-P's schedule, as it usually is, is jammed with league games. The O-K Green Conference plays three games per week, with doubleheaders on Tuesday and single games on Thursday. With eight-team conferences, that takes up a lot of dates.
Becklin said the Rockets will face two of their biggest conference tests very early in the season, opening with Zeeland West and then Mona Shores in week two.
Outside the league, there's a GMAA tournament title to shoot for, and the Rockets will also face area foe Whitehall, along with Spring Lake, at a home tri meet.
"Players and coaches are just excited to be out on the field again and competing, and we feel very fortunate to be able to get back out there for the 2021 season," Becklin said. "I am confident we will be ready to go."