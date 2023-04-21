Reeths-Puffer again picked up a lopsided win over O-K Green Conference foe Union Thursday, completing the week's three-game sweep.
Brayden Mitchelson pitched a gem in the win, allowing just one hit while striking out 11 and walking three.
The Rockets (10-0, 6-0 O-K Green) again took advantage of control issues from the Union pitchers, drawing 11 walks and forcing four errors. Chase Smith had two hits in the win, and Jaxson Whitaker drove in two runs. Kyle Schlaff and Garrett Chesney each scored twice.