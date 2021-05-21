MUSKEGON — Ayden Willacker whacked a walk-off single in the final inning Thursday to deliver Reeths-Puffer a 4-3 win over Wyoming, completing the Rockets' three-game sweep of the Wolves.
R-P (19-6, 13-4 O-K Green Conference) will have a chance to tie for the O-K Green title next week if it's able to sweep all three games from league leader Zeeland East.
Wyoming led the game 3-2 after scoring a go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning before the Rockets rallied with two in the bottom of the inning, capped by Willacker's winning hit.
Kaden Edwards led the R-P attack with two hits and an RBI. Ryan Barmes pitched a great game for the Rockets, striking out six, walking one and allowing five hits to get the win.