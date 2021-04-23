MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer salvaged the final game of its three-game set with Mona Shores Thursday, defeating the Sailors 8-5 on the road.
The Rockets trailed 4-1 after four innings, but scored twice in the fifth inning and five more times in the sixth to seize the lead and earn the win.
Alex Johnson led the Rocket offense with two hits and two RBI. Connor Paugh and Brody Panozzo each had two RBI as well. Kaleb Mitchelson got the win on the mound, striking out six and allowing five hits and two walks.