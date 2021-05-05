MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer completed an O-K Green Conference sweep of Holland Monday, beating the Dutch 5-2.
The Rockets (6-5, 5-4 O-K Green) had previously beaten Holland twice the Wednesday prior to the game.
All of the runs in the game were scored in two half-innings. R-P put five runs on the board in the fourth to grab the lead, and the Dutch tried to rally with two runs in the seventh.
Ryan Barmes was impressive on the mound, striking out 11 Dutch batters and allowing only three hits and no walks.
Connor Paugh led the R-P attack with two hits and an RBI. Kendall Smith and Ayden Willacker also drove in a run each.