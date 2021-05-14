GRAND RAPIDS — Reeths-Puffer finished up its three-game sweep of Union this week by defeating the Red Hawks 18-2 in five innings Thursday.
The Rockets scored eight times in the first inning and were never threatened. Six runs in the fifth secured the mercy rule.
Kaden Edwards had three hits and four RBI in the win, and Jordan Bochenek had three hits. Jaxson Whitaker drove in three runs and Jeremy Ardshahi added two hits and two RBI. Ryan Barmes pitched four innings and struck out six to get the win.