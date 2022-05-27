Reeths-Puffer finished up a three-game sweep of Union Thursday at home, 9-1, ending O-K Green Conference play in second place behind Mona Shores.
The Rockets (23-7, 17-4 O-K Green) scored twice in each of the first two innings and never looked back, holding Red Hawk batters to just five hits. Brody Panozzo pitched the complete game, striking out nine.
Kaden Edwards whacked three extra-base hits - two doubles and a triple. He scored three times and drove in two runs. Alex Johnson aded two hits. Quinn Alderink scored twice.