MUSKEGON — Despite playing two solid games, Reeths-Puffer's struggles continued Tuesday as it lost an O-K Green Conference doubleheader to rival Mona Shores. The Sailors rallied with four runs in the final inning of game two to complete the sweep, 4-2, after a 2-1 win in game one.
The Rockets (12-13, 7-10 O-K Green) are on a 2-13 skid since starting a sizzling 10-0.
Mona Shores scored the final run of the game in the top of the second inning, and from there Jaxson Whitaker pitched very well, allowing only one earned run in 6 2/3 innings and striking out five. Trent Reichert came on to help pitch out of a seventh-inning jam and keep R-P within striking distance. The Rockets put the tying run in scoring position in the seventh, but they could not score. David Wilhelm had two hits and scored R-P's lone run.
Behind terrific pitching from Reichert, R-P controlled the first six innings of play in the nightcap and held a 2-0 lead going into the seventh, scoring in the third during a rundown and in the fifth on an RBI single by Kyle Schlaff, who along with Wilhelm had two hits in the game. However, Shores took advantage of two Rocket errors in the seventh to score four unearned runs and steal the win. Reichert allowed seven hits and fanned four in the game.