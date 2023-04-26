An extra-inning loss in game one stung even more for Reeths-Puffer when Wyoming was able to complete an O-K Green Conference sweep Tuesday.
The Rockets (10-3, 6-2 O-K Green) fell 5-4 in eight innings in the opener before the Wolves took game two by an 8-3 margin.
Wyoming won the opener by taking advantage of a two-base error that put Diego Romero in scoring position to lead off the eighth. Romero came in to score on a single from Seth Moore.
It was an unfortunate way to end an exciting game that saw the Rockets go up 3-0 in the early innings and then rally to tie it up at four in the seventh after the Wolves had gone ahead. David Wilhelm stole second base in the seventh and was singled in by Kyle Schlaff with two outs to tie the game. Trent Reichert and Jaxson Whitaker each had an RBI double in the game. Schlaff led the team with three hits, and Chase Smith added two. Whitaker struck out seven in 6 1/3 strong innings.
The Wolves had four-run outbursts in the third and fourth innings of game two to secure the sweep. The Rockets managed four hits, all singles, in the game. Reichert and Whitaker each drove in a run. Jack Yonkman pitched 1 2/3 hitless innings of relief and struck out three.