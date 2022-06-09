GRAND RAPIDS — Reeths-Puffer lost its regional semifinal game to Forest Hills Northern Wednesday night, 10-4, at Cornerstone University, ending the season with a 26-10 record.
The game was moved from Cedar Springs Tuesday night due to the threat of rain, then delayed from its scheduled 6:30 p.m. start time because of said rain, then shortened to five innings when the rain returned later in the evening.
The Rockets opened the scoring in the first inning when Kaden Edwards walked, advanced to second on an error, stole third and scored on another error, but the Huskies quickly answered in the first and then piled up six runs in the second to take control of the game. Brody Panozzo hit a two-run single in the third to get back within 7-3 and R-P loaded the bases with one out later in the inning, but a double play stifled the Rockets' rally.
R-P made one last comeback attempt in the final inning, drawing three walks and a hit-by-pitch to score a run and load the bases, but that was all the Rockets could manage. At the end of that half-inning, the game was called due to the rain's return.
Alex Johnson and Panozzo had the Rockets' only two hits of the game, and Johnson scored twice. Panozzo threw 1 1/3 hitless innings in relief and struck out two.