Reeths-Puffer lost a close extra-innings battle to Oakridge Friday night at Marsh Field, 7-6.
The Rockets (23-8) led 4-1 after an inning and didn't trail until Oakridge scored the winning run in the top of the ninth.
Errors hurt R-P, which made four miscues in the field that led to four unearned runs.
Brody Panozzo got three hits for R-P, and Jett Boersema and Kaden Edwards each had two; both of Edwards' hits were doubles. Boersema and Jaxson Whitaker each drove in two runs.
Whitaker pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run on seven hits. He struck out five.