Reeths-Puffer earned another doubleheader sweep Tuesday against O-K Green Conference foe Union, winning 8-0 and 12-2.
Pitching was dominant for R-P (9-0, 5-0 O-K Green) in the games, as the Red Hawks managed only six combined hits in the doubleheader.
Jaxson Whitaker and Quinn Alderink teamed up for a combined two-hit shutout in game one. Whitaker struck out nine in four innings and Alderink fanned four in three hitless frames. The Rockets quickly took the lead with three-run first and second innings, taking advantage of walks and wild pitches along the way. David Wilhelm led the offense with two hits, and Trent Reichert drove in two runs.
In game two, four Rocket hurlers combined on a four-hitter as R-P won in five innings by mercy rule. Whitaker and Kyle Schlaff each pitched two hitless innings and struck out four apiece. The Rockets again took advantage of some Union miscues for some of their offense, and Reichert had three hits, including two doubles, and drove in two runs. Whitaker had two hits.