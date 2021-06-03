MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer picked up an impressive win Wednesday, 6-0, against Division 4 power Muskegon Catholic in a tune-up game for districts.
Four Rocket pitchers tag-teamed the game in a six-hit shutout. Ryan Barmes started the game and pitched 2 2/3 innings, and Trent Reichert struck out two to close the game. Jeremy Ardshahi and Jordan Bochenek also pitched in the win.
Alex Johnson and Jaxson Whitaker led the bats, combining to go 7-for-7. Johnson had four hits and Whitaker had three. Reichert drove in two runs, and Kaden Edwards brought in one.