Reeths-Puffer's seventh-inning rally fell just short Saturday against Kenowa Hills in the Division 1 district semifinal, ending the Rockets' season with a 6-5 defeat.
R-P (17-16) loaded the bases with one out in the final inning of the game, trailing 6-3, when Kyle Schlaff singled, Trent Reichert doubled, and the Knights walked Jaxson Whitaker intentionally. The Rockets scored on a Knights' error, then added another run on a fielder's choice. However, Kenowa Hills pitcher Jake Basiaga was able to get a strikeout for the final out of the game to keep R-P from the finals.
The Rockets led 2-1 after the first inning thanks to a run-scoring single by Whitaker and David Wilhelm scoring on the same play. Kenowa Hills went back ahead in the third, and R-P evened the score at 3 in the fourth on a bases-loaded hit batter with nobody out. Unfortunately, the next two Rockets struck out, and a flyout ended the inning to limit the damage.
Schlaff had three hits for the Rockets, Wilhelm had two, and Whitaker drove in two runs. Whitaker pitched two perfect innings of relief with two strikeouts.