MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer split its two games Saturday at the GMAA Tier 1 baseball tournament, hosted by Mona Shores. The host Sailors beat the Rockets in the Tier 1 finals, 8-1.
Shores jumped ahead early in the title game, scoring three runs in each of the first two innings. The Rockets put up their only run in the second and were held to three hits by Sailors' hurler Brady Rose. Ryan Barmes pitched two solid innings of relief, striking out two batters.
R-P opened the day with a 13-3 mercy-rule win over North Muskegon. In that game, the Rockets scored in all five innings, including multiple runs in four of them. Ayden Willacker led the offense with three hits, and Connor Paugh drove in three runs. Kaden Edwards had two hits and two RBI. Kaleb Mitchelson pitched all five innings, striking out three and allowing seven hits.