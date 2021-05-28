ZEELAND — Reeths-Puffer fought to the end Thursday against O-K Green Conference champion Zeeland East, but fell short 6-3. That completed a Chix sweep of the three-game set between the teams.
Despite being held to one hit in the game, R-P managed to score three times in the fourth inning to snag a 3-1 lead. The Chix tied it in the bottom of the inning, and it wasn't until the sixth that they broke through for three runs to break the tie.
Alex Johnson had the Rockets' lone hit, and Alex Orchard drove in two runs for R-P. Jeremy Ardshahi pitched 5 1/3 innings for the Rockets and took the loss.