MUSKEGON — A regional semifinal game that took 12 innings over two days to complete came down to one bouncing ball.
With the bases loaded and one out, Zeeland West's Camden Schuessler hit a chopper through the infield that the Rockets were unable to field, sending the winning run across the plate for the Dux in a 4-3 classic Thursday afternoon.
In a mark of how close R-P and Zeeland West were in this game (as well as how impeccably pitched it was), Corey Holtrust, who scored the winning run, reached base on the only non-intentional walk either team drew Thursday after the game was resumed. (The teams played into the top of the third inning Wednesday before a thunderstorm forced a postponement of the rest of the game.)
"An emotional, draining, outstanding baseball game by two teams," an emotional Rockets' coach Butch Attig said. "12 innings of battle-tested baseball, and they did everything you could ask for. We had opportunities. You have to hand it to #2 (Dux pitcher Terick DeJonge). He came out and threw an outstanding game and was very efficient."
DeJonge took the mound Thursday for the resumption of play opposite Ryan Barmes for the Rockets; each came on because Wednesday's starting pitchers Josh Agar and Kaleb Mitchelson had exceeded the maximum number of pitches a player can throw before taking a required day of rest.
Both DeJonge and Barmes were spectacular. DeJonge, who called Thursday's game the best he'd ever pitched, fired 8 1/3 innings of two-hit shutout ball, striking out five and walking none. Barmes went 8 2/3 innings, striking out six and walking none. He allowed seven hits and one earned run (two total). Both hit their own pitch-count maximums (105 is the cap) before being lifted.
"Boy, did they battle," Attig said of his team. "Every inning after inning after inning, did we come up in battle. We've got to put the ball in play a little bit more, and we've got to be a little better, but I don't know what else to say except what an outstanding baseball game, and it's just a bummer to be on the back end of that wondering what it would feel like for our seniors to move on and everything. I just wanted the success on our home field in the last game. But they can hang their head up high."
R-P went ahead Wednesday with a three-run first inning, sparked by a three-base Dux error on the first batter of the game, Alex Johnson. It was 3-1 Rockets when the rains came in the third inning.
Thursday in the resumption, the Dux got their own break when R-P committed an error on a sacrifice bunt attempt in the fifth. The play resulted in two runs, one on the error itself and another when Zeeland West's Aden DeGraaf baited the Rockets into throwing him out at second and allowing Holtrust to score.
And that was it for scoring for seven innings, as DeJonge and Barmes dominated and each team's defense made every play. Rocket centerfielder Kyle Schlaff was especially good, showing impressive range to chase down a few different fly balls. R-P also wriggled out of a jam in the ninth when Rockets' catcher Johnson impressively executed a rundown on a Dux attempt to tag and score from third base on a fly ball.
Barmes had to be taken out in the 11th and Jeremy Ardshahi inherited a runner on second with two outs. The next batter, Joe Steele, ripped a hard single into the outfield, but it was hit so hard the runner couldn't score from second. Ardshahi then induced a popout to escape the jam.
It was gutty work from Ardshahi, who normally would've been in the outfield but for, Attig said, a nagging hamstring problem.
"He got on the mound and got into a situation where they had an opportunity to score, and with two freshmen on the left side of the infield, we played well all day," Attig said. "I don't take any regrets from this game whatsoever."
At that point, the Rockets seemed to have a golden opportunity with DeJonge also forced from the game, but Dux sophomore Carter Hughes pitched a 1-2-3 12th inning to set his team up for the final rally.
The loss was certainly a heartbreaker for R-P, but Attig effusively praised his team for their effort all season in delivering the Rockets their first district title in 20 years. The coach, who missed the start of the season and has had to use a walker all year due to complications from an off-season surgery, said the team has been "my therapy" all year.
"I love every one of those kids," Attig said. "I've loved this season...I don't want it to end, but it's over. We'll celebrate our seniors at our banquet, and moving forward, this says a lot for our young guys. Our seniors set the tone for us for years to come.
"The bottom line is that I don't think many people expected us to be here. How resilient this team is, and how they believed, they're just such a coachable team. There's no down point to that, right? There's nothing you can take away that's negative with that...I hope (Zeeland West) can put it together and represent our conference and go over there and take one from Midland Dow (in Saturday's regional final). That's what you hope for. Just an outstanding baseball game."