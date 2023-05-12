Zeeland West exploded for seven runs in the final frame of an extra-inning battle Thursday at Reeths-Puffer, sending the Rockets to a 10-6 defeat and giving the Dux the series win.
The game was a pitcher's duel early; through three innings the teams were scoreless, and Trent Reichert allowed only four hits in the first five innings as his team took a 3-0 lead. Cayden Theisen drove in a run with a double in the fourth inning and Reichert helped his own cause with a two-run single in the fifth.
The Dux rallied to tie it up and force extra innings, scoring the tying run on a R-P error. In the eighth, the first six Zeeland West batters reached and the Rockets could not undo the damage.
Kyle Schlaff, Catcher Earnest, Jaxson Whitaker and Holden Earnest each had two hits in the game, and Catcher Earnest and Reichert each drove in two runs.