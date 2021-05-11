MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer won both of its games Saturday at a home tri meet against Whitehall and Spring Lake. The Rockets beat Whitehall 6-2 and blanked Spring Lake 8-0.
The Vikings lost both their games, dropping a 4-3 heartbreaker to Spring Lake.
The R-P/Whitehall game opened the day, and the Vikings moved ahead early with a run in each of the first two innings. From there, though, it was all R-P. as the Rockets scored in four straight frames. Trent Reichert led the Rocket offense with a pair of hits, and Jeremy Ardshahi and Kendall Smith each drove in a run. Jaxson Whitaker and Reichert split the game on the mound. For Whitehall, Cayden Ritchie, Connor Young and Kyle Stratton each had two hits, and Ritchie and Young each drove in a run. Stratton allowed eight hits and struck out five.
The Vikings then lost to Spring Lake in the second game of the day. The Lakers scored the winning run in the bottom of the fifth inning. Jack McDowell had a hit and drove in a run for Whitehall, and Aiden Raymond and Christian Smolen pitched solidly in defeat, allowing seven hits between them.
R-P closed the day with a great pitching performance against the Lakers. Ryan Barmes went six innings and struck out 12 before Kyle Schlaff took the final inning. Alex Johnson had three hits and Connor Paugh drove in two runs for R-P.