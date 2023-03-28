Reeths-Puffer edged Coopersville Monday, 4-3, in both teams' season opener.
The Rockets went ahead for good in the fourth inning with two runs. Jack Yonkman had a bases-loaded single to drive in Jaxson Whitaker, and Trent Reichert also scored on the play by crossing the plate before Catcher Earnest was thrown out trying to reach third base. Caiden Theisen drew a bases-loaded walk in the fifth inning to give the Rockets a 4-2 lead.
Whitaker and Quinn Alderink each got two hits in the game for R-P. Reichert got the win on the mound, striking out seven without a walk in four innings of work. He permitted two runs. Whitaker picked up the save with a perfect seventh.