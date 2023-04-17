Reeths-Puffer had another great day Saturday at the Holton Invitational, taking the event championship with wins over Newaygo and White Cloud.
The Rockets (7-0) won 17-1 over Newaygo in four innings and beat White Cloud 7-4.
R-P scored 15 of its 17 runs over the third and fourth innings of the Newaygo game, putting the ball in play and stealing bases. Trent Reichert capped the third inning with a bases-loaded double. He had two hits and four RBI. Lukas Johnson and Holden Earnest also had a pair of hits each. Jaxson Whitaker got the win by throwing two perfect innings. He struck out the first five batters he faced before the sixth unsuccessfully tried to get on via a bunt.
The Rocket offense took its momentum into the White Cloud game, scoring seven times in the first two innings. Reichert again starred, smashing a two-run home run to center field for one of his two hits. Johnson, Earnest and Kyle Schlaff each had two hits as well, and David Wilhelm drove in two runs. Reichert pitched a complete game, allowing three earned runs on five hits while fanning seven.