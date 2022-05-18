Reeths-Puffer blew out Muskegon in an O-K Green Conference sweep Tuesday, 15-0 and 16-0.
The Rockets (18-6, 13-4 O-K Green) allowed only one hit in each win. The first game lasted four innings and the second game only went three.
In game one, Corbin Theisen struck out eight and allowed just the one hit. R-P had five doubles in the win. Quinn Alderink and Alex Johnson, who each had two hits, both had one of those doubles. Jeremy Bochenek also got two hits. Johnson and Alderink each drove in a team-high three runs, and Coby Mitchelson, Brody Panozzo, Theisen and Bochenek each plated a pair.
The Rockets scored 16 times in the first inning of game one to quickly put things away. R-P needed only eight hits to get the win, with Alex Orchard getting two of them. David Wilhelm hit a triple. Kyle Schlaff fired two perfect innings.