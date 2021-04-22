MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer dropped an O-K Green Conference doubleheader to Mona Shores Tuesday, losing 5-0 and 8-7.
The Rocket offense was held down by Sailors' pitcher Brady Rose in the first game, managing only three hits. Kendall Smith pitched the game for R-P, striking out seven and allowing 10 hits.
In game two, the Sailors scored six first-inning runs and R-P trailed 7-0 going into the bottom of the fifth. The Rockets battled back with three runs in that inning, then answered a Shores run with four more in the sixth, but fell one run short.
Kaden Edwards led the R-P offense in the nightcap, with three hits and four RBI. Jeremy Ardshahi had two hits. Jaxson Whitaker pitched 4 2/3 innings, striking out four, and Ardshahi fanned two in 2 1/3 innings.