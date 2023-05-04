Reeths-Puffer couldn't get its bats going Wednesday against Zeeland East, taking a doubleheader loss by scores of 5-0 and 12-1. The team's losing skid extended to seven games with the defeats.
R-P (10-7, 6-5 O-K Green Conference) conserved its pitchers for the weekend's city meet, including bringing up Colton Bessinger for his first varsity start in the opener. Bessinger allowed three runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings, but the Rocket offense was no-hit by Chix pitcher Easton Remick, who struck out nine in 6 2/3 innings before Lukas Assa came on to complete the no-hitter.
The Rockets managed three hits in game two, but the Chix dominated and ended the game after five innings due to the mercy rule. Kyle Schlaff drove in R-P's only run.