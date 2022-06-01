Reeths-Puffer lost a tune-up game to Division 1 #19 Hudsonville Tuesday, 13-4.
The Rockets sent out several of their top arms to throw together seven innings and stay sharp for the weekend's district tournament.
The host Eagles scored four first-inning runs to grab the lead and never let it go, scoring in all seven trips to the plate. R-P made nine errors in the field.
Kaden Edwards led the Rocket bats with three hits. Alex Johnson and Jeremy Bochenek each added two. Brody Panozzo drove in two runs and Jaxson Whitaker plated one.