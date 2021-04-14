ZEELAND — Reeths-Puffer lost its O-K Green Conference opener to Zeeland West Tuesday, 6-2, but was on course to earn a split, leading 9-3, before the second game of the doubleheader was suspended due to darkness in the sixth inning. That game will be completed Thursday prior to the teams' third contest at R-P.
In the opener, the Rockets and Chix each had four hits and three defensive errors, but Zeeland East was able to get six runs across in the fourth inning to break open a deadlocked game.
Alex Orchard had two of the Rockets' four hits, and Kaden Edwards had two walks and an RBI. Kaleb Mitchelson pitched four innings for R-P, with Ryan Barmes tossing the final two. Both struck out three batters.
Jaxson Whitaker took the hill for game two, striking out six in his five innings of work to stake the Rockets to the lead.