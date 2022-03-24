Reeths-Puffer might have been a year ahead of schedule last year when it made an impressive run to a district championship and posted a 24-11 overall record. The Rockets will bring back many of their top performers from that team and will have their eyes on chasing down another title this spring.
“I believe we will be in the mix for a conference title and will be defending our district title at the end of the season,” Rockets’ coach Butch Attig said. “The biggest factor is pitching, throwing strikes and defense. We cannot walk players and we cannot give teams more than 21 outs a game.”
R-P graduated its top pitcher, Kaleb Mitchelson, who fired 10 1/3 innings and only allowed two runs in the district tournament last year. Ryan Barmes, who pitched 8 2/3 impressive innings in relief in the Rockets’ marathon regional semifinal defeat, also graduated. A pair of sophomores, Jaxson Whitaker and Trent Reichert, look to step into those roles; both got plenty of playing time as freshmen, so they are prepared.
The Rockets also will rely heavily on a pair of returning all-O-K Green Conference performers: shortstop Kaden Edwards and catcher Alex Johnson. They are two of the seven seniors expected to lead the team.
R-P was in the O-K Green race almost all the way to the end last year, and the conference was remarkably competitive. The Rockets topped rival Mona Shores in the district finals last June and faced league foe Zeeland West in the regionals, and yet none of them were league champs; that honor went to Zeeland East.
However, there’s no question of which series highlights the Rockets’ league slate; Attig points squarely at the Mona Shores series. The Sailors took two of the three games last season as well as winning the GMAA Tier 1 finals game between the teams before R-P got revenge in the districts. Coincidentally, this year they meet in the week leading up to the GMAA tournament.
Another highlight game for the Rockets is a May 25 doubleheader against fellow area foe Montague, to be played at LMCU Ballpark, home of the West Michigan Whitecaps.
“(That) will be a great experience for our players,” Attig said.