MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer's bats were red hot Saturday in an O-K Green Conference sweep of Muskegon, 19-3 and 16-0.
The Rockets only batted twice in the opening game, but scored nine runs in the first inning and 10 in the second. Kaden Edwards, Ayden Willacker and Alex Johnson each had two hits; Willacker drove in three runs and Connor Paugh and Ryan Barmes each plated a pair.
In game two, R-P scored two, eight and six runs in its three innings at bat. Johnson had two more hits and three RBI, and Alex Orchard and Barmes drove in two runs apiece. Kaleb Mitchelson threw a three-inning shutout, allowing three hits and striking out seven.