Reeths-Puffer was terrific both at the plate and in the field Tuesday, defeating Zeeland West 10-0 and 8-2 in O-K Green Conference action.
Game one ended after five innings due to the mercy rule. The Rockets (8-1, 5-1 O-K Green) scored multiple runs in four of the five innings played, and Alex Orchard and Trent Reichert combined on a one-hit shutout. Brody Panozzo had two hits, and Jaxson Whitaker and Jeremy Bochenek each drove in two runs. Orchard and Kaden Edwards each scored twice.
The Rockets controlled game two throughout and scored four fifth-inning runs to close the scoring for that one. Alex Johnson went 3-for-3, only missing a home run for the cycle, and drove in two runs, and Edwards got two hits and scored three times. Bochenek pitched 3 1/3 innings and allowed one earned run, striking out four.