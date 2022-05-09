Reeths-Puffer dominated its half of the GMAA Tier 1 tournament Saturday at home to reach the championship game, but fell to Mona Shores at Marsh Field in the finals 13-2.
The Rockets beat Oakridge 12-4 and Montague 11-1 in the early session, and Montague rallied to top the Eagles 4-3 in their other game.
The day began with R-P's win over Oakridge. The Rockets wasted little time getting rolling, scoring five second-inning runs and getting on the board in five of the six innings played. R-P ripped four doubles in the win, including one by Kyle Schlaff, who led the offense with three hits and three runs scored.
Kaden Edwards, Alex Johnson and Jaxson Whitaker each got two hits in the win and combined for six RBI. Trent Reichert also drove in two runs. Caiden Theisen pitched 3 1/3 strong innings of relief, allowing one hit and one run.
Montague rallied from an early 3-0 deficit to top Oakridge in the second game of the day. The big blow in a four-run fourth inning was a three-run double by Aidan Buchberger. Nick Moss pitched 2 1/3 innings of relief, allowing two hits and no runs, and struck out two.
R-P then routed Montague in the Tier 1 semifinals, scoring five runs each in the third and fourth innings to erase an early 1-0 Wildcat lead. Five Montague errors contributed to the Rocket surge, and only two of the 11 runs Wildcat pitchers gave up were earned.
"We played a great first two innings, then the wheels came off," Montague coach Kevin Buchberger said. "That was too many runs given up to come back from against a quality opponent."
Whitaker smashed a home run for R-P in the game, and he, Brody Panozzo and Reichert got two hits each. Whitaker drove in four runs and Edwards plated two. For Montague, Tugg Nichols drove in the Wildcats' only run and Michael Moore got the team's other hit.
In the championship game at Marsh Field, the Rockets jumped ahead 2-0 on a couple of unearned runs in the second, but that was the last time they scored as the Sailors stormed back. Five runs in the fifth and four in the sixth sank R-P.
The Rockets got six hits from six different players. Whitaker and Alex Orchard each scored a run. Six of the Sailors' 13 runs were unearned thanks to five miscues in the field.