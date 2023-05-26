Reeths-Puffer extended its winning streak to five and ended O-K Green Conference play on a high note Thursday, sweeping Holland by scores of 11-3 and 6-0.
The Rockets (17-14, 10-11 O-K Green) erased a 1-0 deficit in the fourth inning by ripping off the first of three straight multi-run frames. Lukas Johnson and Kyle Schlaff each had two hits - Johnson's were both doubles - and combined for five RBIs. Catcher Earnest also drove in two runs. Trent Reichert picked up the win, striking out 13 and allowing only four hits and one earned run in six innings.
R-P took advantage of 11 Holland errors in game two to cruise to the win. Jaxson Whitaker pitched 5 2/3 innings of three-hit ball, striking out 11. Quinn Alderink collected two hits, and Schlaff drove in two runs.