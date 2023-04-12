Reeths-Puffer rolled to a doubleheader sweep of Muskegon in its O-K Green Conference opener Tuesday, 17-0 and 15-0.
Trent Reichert pitched a three-inning no-hitter in game one for the Rockets (4-0, 2-0 O-K Green), striking out eight and walking two. R-P scored 13 times in the second inning to secure the mercy-rule win. Jaxson Whitaker smashed a three-run home run to cap off the scoring explosion. Caiden Theisen fueled the inning early with a two-run double, later stealing home. David Wilhelm added a two-run single in the inning. Whitaker, Theisen and Kyle Schlaff each had two hits.
In game two, the Rockets scored all 15 of their runs in the first inning. Wilhelm doubled twice and scored twice in the win, and Whitaker ripped a two-run double. Quinn Alderink had two hits and two RBI, and Chase Smith also had two RBI. Schlaff and Theisen combined for a one-hit shutout and struck out three each.