MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer exploded late and walloped Fruitport Thursday, 11-1, in a final tune-up for the weekend's district tournament. The game lasted six innings due to the mercy rule, and the Rockets scored 10 of their runs in the final three innings.
R-P was solid in every facet of the game, not committing any errors, collecting 10 hits and holding Fruitport to four. Trent Reichert led the Rocket offense with three hits and two RBI, and Jaxson Whitaker had two hits and two RBI. Ayden Willacker also drove in two runs, and Brody Pannozzo had two hits.
Kendall Smith and Whitaker led the efforts on the mound. Smith threw three innings and struck out four, and Whitaker also fanned four in 2 2/3 innings.