Reeths-Puffer swept an O-K Green Conference doubleheader from Union Tuesday, 3-2 and 11-0.
The first game was a hard-fought pitcher's duel. The Rockets (22-7, 15-4 O-K Green) led 1-0 after six innings before each team scored twice in the seventh. R-P held off the Red Hawks' rally to seal the win.
R-P rode Jaxson Whitaker for 4 2/3 hitless innings in game one before turning things over to a patchwork of relievers the rest of the way. Whitaker struck out 10 in a dominant effort and also hit a seventh-inning two-run homer that was the difference in the game. Kaden Edwards got two hits.
Things were easier in game two, where Rocket starter Jeremy Bochenek shut down Union for 5 1/3 innings, allowing three hits and striking out six. His offense scored in five of its six trips to the plate. Alex Johnson and Whitaker each got two hits, and Whitaker scored three times. Alex Orchard went 1-for-1 with two walks and drove in four runs. Brody Panozzo and Edwards each scored twice.