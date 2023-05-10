Reeths-Puffer split its O-K Green Conference doubleheader at Zeeland West Tuesday, dropping the first game, 11-2, before bouncing back for a 6-3 win in game two.
In the second game, the Rocket bats came alive late, going ahead for good when Lukas Johnson blasted a three-run home run in the fifth inning. Jaxson Whitaker ripped an RBI double in the sixth to help put the game away. Trent Reichert had three hits, and Johnson and David Wilhelm added two each. Whitaker pitched a strong game, allowing no earned runs and striking out 11 without walking a batter.
Game one got away from R-P (12-10, 7-7 O-K Green) quickly, as the Chix went for three runs in the first inning and two in the second. R-P committed five errors on defense, leading to six unearned runs. Chase Smith and Kyle Schlaff each drove in a run for the Rockets.