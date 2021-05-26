MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer split a non-league doubleheader with Jenison last Friday, winning game one 11-3 before falling 12-5 in the nightcap.
The Rockets exploded for eight runs in the fifth inning of game one, erasing a 3-1 Jenison lead. R-P played errorless defense in the game, and on offense, Kaden Edwards got two hits, Connor Paugh drove in three runs and Trent Reichert plated a pair. Kaleb Mitchelson pitched a strong game, striking out two, scattering seven hits and walking one.
Jenison jumped ahead early in game two and the Rockets were never able to recover. Alex Orchard collected four hits and Edwards had three for R-P, but the Rockets couldn't seem to get the big hit necessary to win.