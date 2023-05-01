Reeths-Puffer couldn't hang on to a five-run lead late in last Friday's Marsh Field game against Fruitport, taking a tough 10-5 loss.
The Rockets (10-5) had, according to assistant coach Paul Schlaff, played some of their best baseball of the season through six innings. Brayden Mitchelson had allowed only three hits and two walks and was rolling on the mound, and the Rocket offense had put up four runs in the sixth to seemingly take command, with David Wilhelm's two-run single capping the scoring.
Things got away from R-P in the seventh, though, as the Trojans banged out five hits and took advantage of four walks to explode for 10 runs in their last at-bat.
Catcher Earnest had three hits to lead the Rocket bats, and seven other players had a hit each.