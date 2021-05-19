WYOMING — Reeths-Puffer swept the first two of this week's three-game set against Wyoming Tuesday by scores of 4-2 and 8-0.
The Rockets built a 4-0 lead over the first four innings of game one and held on for the win from there. Kaden Edwards led the R-P bats with three hits and an RBI, and Connor Paugh got two hits and drove in a run. Trent Reichert also got two hits. Kaleb Mitchelson pitched well, striking out six and allowing four baserunners in six innings.
Jeremy Ardshahi led the Rockets to a dominant pitching performance in game two, pitching five innings of a one-hit shutout. Ardshahi, who also closed the opener, struck out nine in five innings. Ryan Barmes and Jaxson Whitaker each struck out the side in an inning of relief. At the plate, Alex Orchard and Reichert had two hits each, and Reichert drove in a run. R-P played errorless baseball in the win.