HOLLAND — Reeths-Puffer earned a pair of O-K Green Conference wins Wednesday at Holland, beating the Dutch 11-0 and 8-5.
Game one lasted five innings due to the mercy rule, and Rocket pitchers Kaleb Mitchelson and Ryan Barmes teamed up for a two-hit shutout. Mitchelson pitched three innings and struck out three, allowing only one baserunner, and Barmes fanned four in two innings. Kaden Edwards, Connor Paugh and Alex Johnson each had two hits to lead the Rocket offense.
The Rockets scored four times each in the first and third innings and hung on for the game-two win despite being outhit 9-6. R-P benefited from five Dutch errors. Jaxson Whitaker had two hits, and Edwards drove in a run. Jeremy Ardshahi and Kendall Smith each pitched three innings and struck out three in the win.