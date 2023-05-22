Reeths-Puffer got the best of Montague Saturday in a doubleheader played at LMCU Ballpark, home of the West Michigan Whitecaps. The Rockets won by scores of 4-3 and 11-4.
The first game was certainly the more dramatic of the two, though it lasted only five innings. The Rockets (14-14) scored the winning run in the fourth on a RBI groundout by David Wilhelm, answering a game-tying two-run top half of the inning by Montague that included a Chase Gowell RBI single. Lukas Johnson got two hits for R-P. Jaxson Whitaker did the bulk of the work on the mound, pitching 3 1/3 innings and allowing one earned run. He struck out four. Bryton Belinger got two hits for Montague (17-11), and Owen Petersen pitched two innings of relief, allowing one run on two hits.
R-P erased a 3-2 deficit with a five-run third inning in game two and never looked back to pick up the sweep. Johnson, Cayden Theisen and Trent Reichert each got RBI hits in the frame. Wilhelm got three hits in the win, and Kyle Schlaff and Johnson got two apiece. Colton Bessinger got the win, allowing two earned runs in 3 2/3 innings. Kade Johnson got three hits for Montague, one of them a triple, and Nick Moss added two. Moss pitched four innings, allowing one earned run and striking out five.