MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer got the best of Montague Friday night in a doubleheader at Marsh Field, 11-4 and 7-3.
Marsh Field has been hosting Friday-night doubleheaders involving Muskegon-area teams throughout the season, and this week it was the Wildcats' and Rockets' turn to take the field.
Game one got off to a slow start, but the Rockets opened the scoring with a three-run third inning. Montague then answered with a three-run fourth, but the Rockets responded with three more runs in the bottom of the fourth and five more in the fifth. The two teams combined for 20 hits in the game, 11 by R-P, and Montague had six errors in the field.
Brody Pannozzo and Alex Johnson each had three hits for the Rockets, and Johnson and Trent Reichert each had three RBI. Kaleb Mitchelson got the win, striking out five in six innings. Hayden McDonald had three hits for Montague, and Nick Moss drove in two runs. Dylan Everett and Colton Blankstrom also had two hits each.
The teams continued trading haymakers early in game two, with each team scoring in each of the first two innings; R-P led 4-3 after two. However, Montague couldn't get much more going on offense and the Rockets added three more runs.
Montague pitching only allowed five hits, but they were timely ones, and R-P took advantage of four walks. Trey Mikkelsen pitched 1 2/3 shutout innings of relief, striking out four. For the Rockets, Jeremy Ardshahi got the win, and Jordan Bochenek struck out six in four innings. Moss had two hits for Montague.