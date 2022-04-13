Reeths-Puffer rolled past Wyoming Tuesday to open its season, winning by 13-0 and 9-3 margins.
The Rockets wasted no time taking control of the game, as Alex Johnson hit a first-inning home run. R-P followed that with a nine-run offensive outburst in the second to create an insurmountable lead. Jordan Bochanek threw three shutout innings for the Rockets.
Game two lasted six innings before being called. Kaden Edwards paced R-P this time around, hitting a home run among his three hits and driving in four runs. Johnson also went yard for the second time on the day, and Brody Panozzo and Alex Orchard also had multiple hits.