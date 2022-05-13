Reeths-Puffer won the rubber match of its series with Holland Thursday, 5-2, to get a series win.
The Rockets (14-6, 11-4 O-K Green Conference) grabbed an early lead with two first-inning runs and led the rest of the way. The contest was well played on defense, as neither team committed an error.
Kaden Edwards led the Rocket offense with three hits, including a double, and three RBI. Kyle Schlaff had two hits, scored twice and drove in a run. Jaxson Whitaker starred on the mound, firing four innings of two-hit ball without giving up a run. He struck out six.