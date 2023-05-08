MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer pitched out of a couple of tough spots Saturday to edge Montague in the GMAA tournament quarterfinals, 6-3, before falling to eventual champion North Muskegon in the semifinals.
Whitehall also bowed out in the quarters, losing a close battle with North Muskegon after defeating Ravenna in a play-in round Friday, 7-2.
The tournament, split into tiers in the past, instead put the top 10 teams all in one bracket, necessitating the play-in format.
The Rockets never trailed in the quarterfinals, but had to earn it. Montague loaded the bases with one out in the fifth inning, down only one, before Trent Reichert posted back-to-back clutch strikeouts to escape the jam. The Wildcats again threatened in the seventh, bringing the tying run to the plate, but Holden Earnest induced a flyout to end the game.
R-P jumped ahead with a two-run first inning on RBI hits by Reichert and Catcher Earnest and added a RBI single by David Wilhelm in the second. The 'Cats responded with a three-run bottom of the second, with Eli Petersen and Chase Gowell each hitting RBI singles. Cayden Theisen put R-P ahead for good with a third-inning RBI single.
Reichert pitched a good game for R-P, striking out 13 and walking only two in 6 1/3 innings. He allowed seven hits. Gowell and Nick Moss each had two hits for the 'Cats, and Owen Petersen pitched five solid innings in relief.
In the semifinals, North Muskegon's Ryan Delora dominated the Rocket bats, holding them to three hits, all singles.
Whitehall came closest to knocking off the Norsemen Saturday, but the hosts scored the winning runs in the fifth inning and due to GMAA time limits, the game lasted only six frames. The Norsemen went on to beat Mona Shores by mercy rule in the finals.
The fifth inning of the teams' quarterfinal game was action-packed, as Whitehall took its first lead of the game on a RBI bunt single by Ryan Goodrich before North Muskegon scratched out two runs on two singles, an error and two walks in the bottom of the inning.
The game was well-pitched by both teams, with only eight total hits, five by the Norsemen. Isaac VanAmberg went all five innings for Whitehall, permitting only two earned runs and striking out eight.
The Vikings broke a 1-1 tie with a two-run fourth inning Friday against Ravenna and pulled away late for the win. Goodrich had two hits, including a triple, and Kyle Stratton and Jack McDowell each drove in two runs. Taryn Hardy got the win, allowing six hits but not walking a batter.