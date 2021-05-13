MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer easily defeated Union in an O-K Green Conference doubleheader Tuesday, 10-0 and 8-2.
The Rockets' pitching was great in both games and particularly in game one, where Kaleb Mitchelson and Jaxson Whitaker combined for a shortened five-hit shutout. Each hurler struck out three. Kaden Edwards and Jeremy Ardshahi each got two hits in the game; Ardshahi plated two runs and Edwards drove in one.
In game two, Union tied the game, 2-2, in the fifth inning, but R-P scored four times in the bottom of the inning to take control of the game. Kendall Smith and Whitaker shared the mound, combining for eight strikeouts. Whitaker relieved Smith in the fifth and pitched 2 1/3 innings, only allowing one baserunner. Alex Orchard and Whitaker each got two hits, with Orchard driving in two runs and Whitaker one.