COMSTOCK PARK — Reeths-Puffer's bowling teams concluded their team seasons over the weekend at the Division 2 regional tournament, held at Westgate Bowl. Isabella Behling, however, will compete in the state meet this coming weekend thanks to her second-place finish in the individual regionals.
Behling finished with a six-game score of 1,121 in the individual meet Saturday, 25 pins behind champion Omani Morales of Cedar Springs. She rolled a 179 or better in all six of her games, topped by a 246 in her final game, the highest score of any competitor in any game that day.
The Rocket boys finished in 14th place in the 18-team regional, with a total pinfall of 3,103. R-P's top score in the Baker games was 187, and its top score in the three team games was 708.
R-P's girls finished 16th with a total pinfall of 2,098. The Rockets' best score was 537 in the team games and 104 in the Baker games.
Hunter Johnsen was R-P's top individual finisher in the regionals, coming in 34th place with a total score of 1,039 for six games. His high score was 216.