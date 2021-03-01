MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer easily defeated Union Saturday, 73-42, improving to 5-4 on the year and 4-3 in O-K Green Conference play.
Kendall Smith led the Rockets with a career-best 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds as well. Kaleb Michelson scored 14 points and had six assists, and Travis Ambrose had a double-double for the second straight game, with 13 points and 10 boards.
