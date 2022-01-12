Reeths-Puffer scored an O-K Green Conference victory over Zeeland East Tuesday night, 56-46, behind another strong night by its sophomore stars.
Jaxson Whitaker led the Rocket scorers with 20 points, and classmate Travis Ambrose turned in a double-double, with 16 points and 14 rebounds.
R-P's second-quarter outburst of 19 points helped push a slight lead out to 29-22 at halftime, and the Rockets (5-1, 2-0 O-K Green) were able to hold it the rest of the way.
"Kyle Schlaff was instrumental in terms of hustle plays and defense and made a huge fourth-quarter three," Rockets' coach Nate Aardema said.