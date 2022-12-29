MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer played an impressive, complete game Wednesday afternoon at the Muskegon Area Sports Hall of Fame Classic, dominating Jenison 60-30.

The Rocket defense was especially notable in the win. After Jenison cut an early R-P lead to 8-7 four minutes into the game, the Wildcats managed only six more points the rest of the half. The Rockets (3-2) led by a 36-13 margin at the break.

"I thought the four-point second quarter (on defense) was huge for us," Rockets' coach Nate Aardema said. "We made a couple of little tweaks to some of the ball screen stuff and our guys were proactive. That's a huge part of being able to defend, is (when) we're taking away stuff before we have to react to it...I thought we competed hard on both ends, but I'm really happy with holding them to 30 (points)."

Lead dogs Jaxson Whitaker and Travis Ambrose again led the way on offense. Ambrose had the Rockets' first six points, and from there Whitaker took the baton, piling up 15 first-half points of his own, ending with a game-high 26. Ambrose had 16 points.

Whitaker, who confidently knocked down four three-pointers, said playing well in the Hall of Fame Classic is a big deal to the Rockets because it allows them to show off their skills to an audience that might not be regulars at R-P home games.

"I feel like it allows us to show other people, who haven't seen us play before, who we really are and kind of get our name out there," Whitaker said.

Both stars continue to look better and better after dealing with injury problems prior to the season; Ambrose had hernia surgery that kept him out for the team's opener, and Whitaker worked back from a sprained ankle.

"In the obvious department, yeah, they're both really good," Aardema smiled. "Then they complement each other with the inside-outside (game). Travis is getting his legs back under him now a little bit. You're starting to see a little bit of what he was in the summer (and) fall...When you have two of the best players in the state of Michigan, that's a huge advantage."

"In practice, we've been working a lot harder this past week, and I think if that trend keeps going, we're just going to keep getting better," Whitaker added.

Defensively, Aardema noted big contributions from Brayden Mitchelson and EJ Jones. Kyle Schlaff set the tone with a couple of impressive early rebounds, including a hustle board that led to an Ambrose three-point play.

That defensive play helped set up some fast breaks, which is where the Rockets are really able to cut loose. The Rockets being an experienced, athletic group makes them well suited to a fast pace.

"We just talked about, 'Guys, if we want to run, we've got to get stops,'" Aardema said. "If we want to be able to get down the floor without anybody pressing us, we've got to get stops and rebound it. I thought we did that for stretches pretty well tonight."

JENISON (30) Norton 1 1-2 3, Bennetts 1 0-0 2, VanSlambrouck 2 0-4 4, Shemes 1 0-0 2, Stewart 3 3-4 9, McBride, 2 0-0 4, Martens 0 2-2 2, Chatfield 0 4-4 4. Totals 10 10-16 30.

REETHS-PUFFER (60) Swain 1 0-0 3, VanderLeest 1 0-0 2, Whitaker 9 4-5 26, Jones 2 1-1 5, Ambrose 5 6-9 16, Borgeson 1 0-0 2, Mitchelson 1 0-1 3, Williams 1 1-2 3. Totals 21 12-18 60.

Jenison.............. 9 4 7 10 — 30

Reeths-Puffer....18 18 11 13 — 60

Three-point goals — Reeths-Puffer 6 (Swain, Whitaker 4, Mitchelson). Total fouls — Jenison 16, Reeths-Puffer.