Reeths-Puffer ended its regular season with a solid 59-49 road win over Hudsonville Thursday night.
The Rockets caught fire in the second quarter, scoring 23 points to break open a close game, and maintained a comfortable edge the rest of the way.
"We have a lot of respect for their program and it was fantastic to go to their place and earn a win in our last regular season game of the year," Rockets' coach Nate Aardema said. "Our defense and energy were very good tonight."
Travis Ambrose had a big night for the Rockets (13-9), scoring 25 points and grabbing 15 rebounds. He also blocked five shots. Jaxson Whitaker added 18 points.